IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Raised by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,420,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,758,000 after buying an additional 96,356 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $660.35. 269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,821. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $627.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

