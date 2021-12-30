Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Invests $8.80 Million in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 246,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,000. Cytokinetics makes up approximately 5.3% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $1,196,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,902 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,457. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK opened at $46.38 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

