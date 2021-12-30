$0.95 EPS Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.96. Highwoods Properties posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 43,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,285. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

