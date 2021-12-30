Xend Finance (XEND) Market Cap Hits $3.14 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $491,659.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.00 or 0.07866125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00074357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,177.05 or 0.99973196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XENDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.