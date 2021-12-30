Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $53.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $146,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 304,248 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 318,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $30.15. 4,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.48. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

