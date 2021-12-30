$51.26 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post sales of $51.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.77 million and the lowest is $49.14 million. Insmed posted sales of $41.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $183.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.48 million to $186.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $276.77 million, with estimates ranging from $246.45 million to $297.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Brennan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Insmed by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 203,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,464,000.

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $27.32. 21,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.19.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

