Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Fraport alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$30.85 during trading on Thursday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.