Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$30.85 during trading on Thursday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

