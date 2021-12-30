OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.99.

OGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in OrganiGram by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $1,245,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 135,282 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 404,148 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $538.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.20. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

