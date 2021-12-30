Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.55. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $151.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.76.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

