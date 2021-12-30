Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT at $57.27

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of EDIT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.73. 67,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,397. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

