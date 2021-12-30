Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

