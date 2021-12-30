TerraKRW (KRT) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $33.21 million and $53,636.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.88 or 0.07895673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00074415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.27 or 1.00306186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008093 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,408,303,146 coins and its circulating supply is 38,407,574,037 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

