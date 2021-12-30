Brokerages Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

HLX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. 34,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $473.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

