TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading 22.2% Higher

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR)’s share price traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 626,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 139,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About TNR Gold (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

