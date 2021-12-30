BIDR Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and $54.68 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.00 or 0.07866125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00074357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,177.05 or 0.99973196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008079 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

