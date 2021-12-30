Keystone Wealth Partners Has $14.72 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 8.1% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Partners owned 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after purchasing an additional 795,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,409,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.