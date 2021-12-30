Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Price Target at $49.14

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,833 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,864 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 74,270 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,928 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

