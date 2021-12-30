Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$54.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$31.72 and a 1-year high of C$54.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.70.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$915.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.4900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.