Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $756,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

