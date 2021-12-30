Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 39.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.95. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

