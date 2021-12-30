Sands Capital Ventures LLC Takes Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 326,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,615,000. 908 Devices accounts for 1.6% of Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sands Capital Ventures LLC owned about 1.18% of 908 Devices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 12,049.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 29.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 248.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 171,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $79.60. The firm has a market cap of $669.60 million and a PE ratio of -11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $303,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $673,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,800 shares of company stock worth $3,077,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

