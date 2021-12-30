iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,246 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

