Brokerages Anticipate TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to announce sales of $41.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported sales of $33.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year sales of $140.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $140.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $189.57 million, with estimates ranging from $184.52 million to $198.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million.

A number of research firms have commented on NRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

NRDY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 126,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,202. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 486,113 shares of company stock worth $3,803,109 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $2,896,000.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

