Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post $157.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.80 million and the highest is $158.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $150.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $618.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $619.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $651.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.63. 4,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,791. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $82.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,371,000 after acquiring an additional 71,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after buying an additional 765,439 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,400,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

