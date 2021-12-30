MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. MarineMax reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,604 shares of company stock valued at $658,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 32.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in MarineMax by 215.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MarineMax by 94.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.25. 4,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,488. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

