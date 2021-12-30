Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 1,119 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,416,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

