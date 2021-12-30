Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $251.03 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $251.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.