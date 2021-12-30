Compass Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Compass Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.8% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.