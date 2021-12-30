Opus Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 936.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,058,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Shares of OMC opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

