Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Boosted by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

