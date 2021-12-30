Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $4.27 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 2.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $168.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.