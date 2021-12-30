Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 250 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 25,684.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $227.60 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.45 and a 200-day moving average of $222.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

