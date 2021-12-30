Rarible Hits Market Cap of $70.64 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for $12.94 or 0.00027361 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $70.64 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rarible Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,460,898 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

