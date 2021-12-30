Avalanche Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $102.20 or 0.00216167 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $24.86 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00031557 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.43 or 0.00508558 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00079245 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,384,428 coins and its circulating supply is 243,245,554 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

