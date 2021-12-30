Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $1.28 Million in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1,515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 70,370 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,251,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 313,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 65,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,818,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $50.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.