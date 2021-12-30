Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,664 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after acquiring an additional 947,591 shares during the period.

VONG opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

