Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes $1.54 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 409.7% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,134,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $220.84 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $167.46 and a one year high of $221.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.95.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

