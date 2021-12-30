HedgeTrade Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $269.20 million and $140,707.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00175972 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.