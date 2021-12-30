Receive Access Ecosystem Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,865.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and $26,865.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00003624 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00383031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010508 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000928 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.37 or 0.01341805 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

