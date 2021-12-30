21,790 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,910,000. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 62,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.47 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

