Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 756 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,517,000 after acquiring an additional 147,629 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after acquiring an additional 527,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after buying an additional 230,276 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00.

