Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 77,908 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 68.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,908 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,248,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,225,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 60,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

