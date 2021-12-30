Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 805 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.6% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 114,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $259.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

