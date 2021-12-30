Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,872 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97.

