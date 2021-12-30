Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 595.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,922 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 1.46% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,163,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.19. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $82.28.

