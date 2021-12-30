Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $15.15 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1,462.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,207,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.2% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 530,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,811,000 after acquiring an additional 272,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

