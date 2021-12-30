Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,194 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF makes up about 1.0% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.34% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 75,055 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,844,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 583,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28.

