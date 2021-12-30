Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

In related news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 248,472 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 34,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,547. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.