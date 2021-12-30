Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Sirius XM also posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 13.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 222,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,910,354. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

