Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.00. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,067. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.21 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

